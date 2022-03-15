Hijab row verdict Students entering institute must follow rules regulations says NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

After the Karnataka High Court rejected several petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions, National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on March 15 welcomed the decision of the High Court citing students must follow rules and regulations of the institute. “I welcome the decision of the Karnataka High Court, as it is firstly not a religious practice, as per Quran. Secondly, when a student enters an institute, they must follow the rules and regulations,” he said.