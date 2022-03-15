Hijab row verdict: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa welcomes HC’s decision, appeals to everyone to accept

As Karnataka High Court pronounced to uphold the ban on Hijabs in educational institutions on March 15, State Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa welcomed the verdict and urged everyone to accept the order. “I welcome the HC's decision. Muslim students of the state faced problems for a long time. Someone had misguided them that's why there was this issue. Quality education should be given to all students, so everyone should accept the order,” said Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa.