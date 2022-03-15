हिंदी में पढ़ें
Hijab Row Verdict: Karnataka HC upholds hijab ban, says not an essential religious practice
Karnataka High Court pronounced its judgment in hijab case. Karnataka HC said wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.
