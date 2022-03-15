Hijab row verdict: Karnataka HC’s judgment violates fundamental rights, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Following the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the Hijab row, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on March 15 said that the judgment of the Court has violated fundamental rights of the Constitution and asserted that it will have a negative impact on the Muslim women as they will now be targeted. “Judgment violates fundamental rights like freedom of religion, culture, expression and Article 15. It will have a negative impact on Muslim women, they will be targeted. Modernity is not about eschewing religious practices. What's the problem if one wears the hijab,” said Asaduddin Owaisi.