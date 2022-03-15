Hijab row verdict: It is a unanimous judgement by Karnataka HC, says HD Devegowda

Following the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the Hijab row, Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal Secular JD(S) leader H D Devegowda on March 15 said that the judgement given by court is unanimous, state government should have mutual discussions with political parties. He also added that the government should take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the girls. “It is a unanimous judgement by the court. State government should have mutual discussions with political parties. The matter has not been solved and is further aggravated. Government should take necessary steps to ensure the safety of girls,” Devegowda added.