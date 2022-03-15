Hijab row verdict: Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice, says Karnataka Advocate General

As Karnataka High Court pronounced to uphold the ban on Hijabs in education institutions on March 15, State Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. “Institutional discipline prevails over individual choice. The judgment marks a paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the constitution,” said Prabhuling K Navadgi. “It restates the position of law as held by SC in Sabarimala case by saying that what is essentially religious is not sufficient but what is required to be shown is essential to religion,” he added.