Hijab row verdict Important step towards strengthening rights of Muslim girls says Tejasvi Surya

Soon after the Karnataka High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on March 15 ruled that wearing hijab is not a part of essential religious practices, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya welcomed the High Court’s verdict and said that decision is an important step towards strengthening the educational opportunity and rights of Muslim girls. “I welcome the decision of the High Court. This is a very important step towards strengthening the educational opportunity and rights of girls especially belonging to the Muslim community,” he said. “A section of the society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of education by this move. Although the decision of the High Court is going to strengthen the opportunities, rights of the girl child to get the education,” he added.