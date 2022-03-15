Hijab row: Pralhad Joshi welcomes Karnataka HC’s verdict, appeals to maintain peace in country

As Karnataka High Court rejected various petitions challenging a ban on Hijabs in education institutions on March 15, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed Court’s decision and appealed to all to maintain peace in the country. “I welcome the Court's decision. I appeal to everyone that the state and country has to go forward, everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the order of High Court. The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united,” said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.