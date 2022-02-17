Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Hijab Row: Pragya Thakur sparks controversy, says ‘no need for hijab in India’

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said that people who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.