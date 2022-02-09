Hijab row: Karnataka govt will not spare any miscreant, assures BC Nagesh

Amid the ongoing controversy over the demand by Muslim students for wearing the hijab in classrooms, and after a video circulated on social media where a girl in hijab was being chased by boys, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on February 09 assured that the government will not spare any miscreant as far as the protest and unlawful activities are concerned. “No one can take law and order into their hands. Government will not spare any miscreant,” said BC Nagesh.