Hijab row: It is about modesty, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on February 22 while speaking on the Karnataka Hijab row said in Delhi that hijab is about modesty, and that the modesty of the women must be respected.“Differences in the opinions of the people should not lead to violence. Hijab is a part of religion or not, will be decided by the court. Hijab is about modesty. Quran says that males should dress with modesty and they must respect the modesty of the females,” the Congress leader said.