Hijab row Entire issue took place as BJP is losing its base in Karnataka alleges DK Shivakumar

Amid the ongoing Hijab row, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on February 09 alleged that the entire issue took place because BJP is losing its base in the state. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “The entire issue took place because BJP is losing its base in Karnataka. I think in the upcoming election, they will not be able to get more than 50-60 seats. They are trying to create such issues that will burn Karnataka.”