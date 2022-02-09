Hijab row: Do not hit communal nail on institutions, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Amid the ongoing hijab uproar in Karnataka, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on February 09 urged people not to hit the communal nail on the institutions and elucidated that the economic, social, educational rights of minority people in India are equal. “The economic, social, educational rights of minority people in our country are equal. That's why any kind of ruckus on the hijab is not okay. Do not hit the communal nail on the institutions which have their own dress code,” he said.