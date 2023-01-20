Hijab Row Burqa-clad girl students denied entry to Moradabad college | DNA India News

The girls claim that their college forbids them from entering the campus while wearing a burqa and forces them to take it off at the entrance gate. The students and college instructors who were adamant about following the norms in place got into a fight over the aforementioned issue. On the Internet, a video of the incident from the Hindu college has gained undue popularity.