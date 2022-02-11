Hijab row: Anurag Thakur criticises politics of appeasement

When asked about Udupi hijab row, Union Minister Anurag Thakur asserted that opposition parties’ strategy is to collect votes through politics of appeasement. He was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi on February 11. “They (Congress) talk about bikini and hijab, CAA and Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement,” said Union Minister Thakur.