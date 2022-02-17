Hijab not banned in India, people are trying to remove girls from education: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on February 17, while speaking on the Karnataka Hijab row, said that there is no ban on Hijab in India, and alleged that some people are trying to remove girls from education. “There is no ban on Hijab in India, unlike other countries where it is banned in the public places as well. Some people are trying to remove girls from education in this matter. This try will not succeed,” Union Minister said to ANI.