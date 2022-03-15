‘Hijab’ mentioned 7 times in Quran, not in context of dress code: Arif Mohammed Khan on Karnataka HC’s verdict

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on March 15 said that the word ‘Hijab’ has been mentioned on seven occasions in the holy Quran but not in the context of the dress code. “Islam itself defines what's essential to the practice of the faith, so the judiciary’s job has become easy. Hijab has been mentioned 7 times in the Quran, but not in the context of the dress code,” he said. Notably, Karnataka High Court rejected several petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in educational institutions on March 15.