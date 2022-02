Hijab Controversy: Women get raped when they don't wear Hijab, says Karnataka congress leader

Amid the ongoing ‘Hijab’ row in Karnataka, State Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on February 13 sparked controversy by saying that women get raped when they don't wear Hijab.“Hijab means 'Parda' in Islam...to hide the beauty of women...women get raped when they don't wear Hijab,” said Ahmed.