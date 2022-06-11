High number of students going to govt schools indicates poverty in HP: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a town hall meeting with teachers and parents on June 11 in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh said that most of the students of state going to government schools indicates poverty of the state. “In Himachal Pradesh, 14 lakhs students go to schools out of which 8.5 lakhs go to government schools while 5.5 lakhs go to private schools. This means most students go to government schools which indicates poverty in the state,” he said.