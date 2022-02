High court stays Haryana new law, what is Haryana’s private sector quota law? All you need to know

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the Haryana law providing 75% reservation in industries to youngsters with domicile of the state. The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain and it passed the stay order. A detailed judgment is awaited, said counsel Tushar Sharma.