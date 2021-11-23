High command was told not to include BSP Independent MLAs in cabinet Advisor to Rajasthan CM

On being asked about Independent MLAs not included in new cabinet, newly-appointed advisor to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Ramkesh Meena said, “It depends on how high command was informed, they were told again and again that Independent MLAs and those from BSP aren't needed at all. Their intention was to topple the government…We were with the government when it was needed the most and today is the result of that the Rajasthan Government is stood so strong…I have full faith that the Congress Government will repeat here after elections in 2023.”