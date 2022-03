High command, MLAs to decide Congress’ CM Face in Uttarakhand: Mohan Prakash

Congress Senior Poll Observer (Uttarakhand) Mohan Prakash on March 09 informed that high command and MLAs will decide party’s Chief Ministerial face after discussion. “High-command and (party) MLAs will decide (on CM face) after discussion. We are sure of forming government in Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and getting majority numbers in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.