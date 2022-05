Here's why #JusticeForNagaraju is trending on Twitter? Know the details behind it

A 26-year-old man Nagaraju was brutally beaten and stabbed to death. The incident took place on a busy road in Saroornagar in Hyderabad at around 9 PM on May 4. Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sulthana had married three months ago, against their family's wishes.