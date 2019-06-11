{"id":"2759620","source":"DNA","title":"Here's what Javed Akhtar has to say on Kathua rape case verdict","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"The verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case was pronounced on Monday, sentencing three of the accused to life imprisonment. While the verdict came as a sense of some closure to the family of the eight-year-old, many demanded capital punishment for the guilty. However, Javed Akhtar has something else to say. The veteran lyricist-screenwriter, who is known for being vocal on pressing issues, expressed apprehensions that those sentenced must not be let out a few years later despite committing such a 'heinous crime'. \"I just saw the verdict on television that the culprits who were responsible for the inhuman barbaric act have been awarded life imprisonment and I also heard that some people were disappointed by the verdict because they believed that the culprits deserve capital punishment,\" said Akhtar.","summary":"The verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case was pronounced on Monday, sentencing three of the accused to life imprisonment. While the verdict came as a sense of some closure to the family of the eight-year-old, many demanded capital punishment for the guilty. However, Javed Akhtar has something else to say. The veteran lyricist-screenwriter, who is known for being vocal on pressing issues, expressed apprehensions that those sentenced must not be let out a few years later despite committing such a 'heinous crime'. \"I just saw the verdict on television that the culprits who were responsible for the inhuman barbaric act have been awarded life imprisonment and I also heard that some people were disappointed by the verdict because they believed that the culprits deserve capital punishment,\" said Akhtar.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-here-s-what-javed-akhtar-has-to-say-on-kathua-rape-case-verdict-2759620","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/833452-00000016.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/javedkathua.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560248402","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759620"}