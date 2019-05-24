Heres how Kangana Ranaut celebrated PM Narendra Modis win

On the massive victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut extended her hearty congratulations with Chai and Pakoras. The 32-year-old actor opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate PM Modi for his victory. Kangana prepared some pakoras and chai for her family and shared her pictures right from the kitchen. In a series of pictures, she can be seen cooking delicious pakoras, wearing a taffy pink suit. In another picture, she was spotted enjoying the Indian delicacy with her family.