Here's how Alia Bhatt dressed for Berlinale Day 2

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', has shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. She donned a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.