{"id":"2762739","source":"DNA","title":"Here is the ‘reality check’ of Indian hospitals","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"The situation of hospitals in India is getting worsened day by day and is not hygienic at all. Balrampur Hospital of UP’s Lucknow has a bad situation and an unhygienic environment. Malkhan Singh Hospital of UP’s Aligarh has a dirty atmosphere and is not at all up to the mark.","summary":"The situation of hospitals in India is getting worsened day by day and is not hygienic at all. Balrampur Hospital of UP’s Lucknow has a bad situation and an unhygienic environment. Malkhan Singh Hospital of UP’s Aligarh has a dirty atmosphere and is not at all up to the mark.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-here-is-the-reality-check-of-indian-hospitals-2762739","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838497-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906DNAAB_23.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560949802","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 06:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 06:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762739"}