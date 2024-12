Hema Malini retains Mathura seat by near 3 lakh votes

Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate for Mathura parliamentary seat Hema Malini won the Lok Sabha seat by 293471 votes. She defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Kunwar Narendra Singh, who is the joint opposition candidate of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ in Uttar Pradesh. BJP has taken an unassailable lead in the Lok Sabha elections, and assured its return to power at centre.