Hema Committee report should be made public NCW Chairperson

National Commisssion for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma lashed out at Kerala government over the Hema Committee report which was constituted by the State government to study the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The Chairperson asked Kerala Chief Secretary to release the report in public domain. “I have requested the Chief Secretary of Kerala government to submit the Hema Committee report. If no reply is received within 15 days, a team will be sent to Kerala. The report should be made public legally and should be given to the complainants,” she added.