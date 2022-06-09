Help Foundation organises traditional folk music shows to revive cultural activities in Srinagar

Help Foundation organised traditional folk music shows and cultural activities to revive cultural activities in Srinagar. Sufi music is one of the most important parts of Kashmir’s past. Help Foundation organised wonderful folk music shows that attract a good number of people: senior citizens, artists, women folk and some children who also participate and give tremendous performances through different skits. Such types of events are the best medium to preserve the culture and traditional activities and also attract people towards folk music which is a requirement of time. These cultural and traditional folk music events also help people to reduce their stress level that is common among people due to a lot of reasons including two years of Covid threat and day-to-day hectic life.