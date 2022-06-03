Heavy rains cause waterlogging at NH-37 in Jorabat near Assam-Meghalaya border

Heavy rain lashed parts of Jorabat near Assam-Meghalaya border. Several areas including NH-37 in Jorabat area were heavily waterlogged after incessant rainfall on June 03. Vehicular movement was affected as several roads got blocked due to heavy waterlogging in the Jorbat area.