Heavy Rains Cause Flood-like Situation In Gujarat And Maharashtra

Mumbai saw its wettest day in the year on Saturday as heavy rains lashed Maharashtra and floods led to cars and cattle getting swept away in Gujarat. Meanwhile Delhi is on high alert due to alarming discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river.

