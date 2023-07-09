Search icon
Heavy Rains: 19 people lose lives in Kerala, Delhi records its highest one-day rainfall in 41 years

As many as 19 people have lost their lives and over 10,000 people have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala due to heavy monsoon rains which have been wreaking havoc in the southern state for over one week. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that Delhi on July 8 witnessed the season’s first very heavy rain and the highest in a day in 41 years causing waterlogging, uprooting trees, damaging vehicles and leading to traffic congestion in several parts.

