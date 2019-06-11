{"id":"2759522","source":"DNA","title":"Heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat due to cyclonic storm: Met office ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Heavy rainfall warning along with high wind speed has been issued in Saurashtra region and Kutch district of Gujarat for June 12, 13 and 14 due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm.While speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department, Director Jayant Sarkar said, \"A low-pressure area formed over South-East and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-Central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.\" IMD has issued several warning for deportation. ","summary":"Heavy rainfall warning along with high wind speed has been issued in Saurashtra region and Kutch district of Gujarat for June 12, 13 and 14 due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, which is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm.While speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department, Director Jayant Sarkar said, \"A low-pressure area formed over South-East and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-Central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast and adjoining East-Central Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.\" IMD has issued several warning for deportation. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-heavy-rainfall-warning-in-parts-of-gujarat-due-to-cyclonic-storm-met-office-2759522","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834506-00000014.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/gujcyc.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560229802","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:40 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759522"}