Heavy rainfall expected to continue in Chennai

Speaking on current weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Chennai, DDGM of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Dr S Balachandran said that heavy rainfall will continue to pound the city for next three days. “As far as Chennai is concerned, rainfall is expected for three days. Heavy rainfall is expected in some places on November 09 while heavy to very heavy is expected November 10. Extremely heavy rain is expected in some parts on November 11. Fishermen are not advised to go towards south Andhra, Tamil Nadu coast and adjacent Sri Lanka coast, from November 09-11,” said Dr S Balachandran.