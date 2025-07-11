Heavy Rainfall Alerts In Several Northwest States IMD Issues Orange Alert For Multiple States

The India Meteorological Department issued orange alert for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for July 11, predicting heavy rainfall during the day. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over northwest India during next 2-3 days and over central India during next 4-5 days. IMD noted possibility of “isolated heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 16. Besides this, heavy showers are likely in Punjab and Haryana on July 11 and 16 and in Jammu and Kashmir between July 14 and 16.