Heavy rain lashes Visakhapatnam as Cyclone Asani approaches

Heavy rain lashed parts of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on May 11 due to Cyclone Asani. Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by May 12. According to India Meteorological Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 35 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.