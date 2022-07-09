हिंदी में पढ़ें
Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, normaly life affected
Heavy rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on July 08. Normal life affected in the city due to downpour. India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on July 8 and 9.
