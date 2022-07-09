Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, normaly life affected

Heavy rain lashed parts of Hyderabad on July 08. Normal life affected in the city due to downpour. India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on July 8 and 9.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.