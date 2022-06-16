Search icon
Heavy rain lashes Dehradun

Heavy rain lashed parts of Dehradun on June 16. The city is likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains on June 16. Minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25.0 °C and 38.0 °C respectively.

