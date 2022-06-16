हिंदी में पढ़ें
Heavy rain lashes Dehradun
Heavy rain lashed parts of Dehradun on June 16. The city is likely to receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rains on June 16. Minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 25.0 °C and 38.0 °C respectively.
