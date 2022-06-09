हिंदी में पढ़ें
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Assam
With rains lashing parts of Assam, waterlogging was reported in various parts of capital city Guwahati on June 09. Several villages were entirely submerged by floodwaters, affecting hundreds of residents.
