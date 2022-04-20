Heavy Police deployment continues in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area for 5th consecutive day

Heavy police deployment continued in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area for the fifth consecutive day. Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during ‘Sobha Yatra’ on Hanuman Jayanti. 23 people including two juveniles have been arrested so far. Encroachment drive for riddance of illegal occupation on government land is underway in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.