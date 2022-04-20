INDIA
Heavy police deployment continued in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area for the fifth consecutive day. Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 during ‘Sobha Yatra’ on Hanuman Jayanti. 23 people including two juveniles have been arrested so far. Encroachment drive for riddance of illegal occupation on government land is underway in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani pays courtesy visit to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, gifts a golden...
Meet woman who quit as doctor, moved to Delhi for UPSC, later became IRS officer, she is married to...
IND vs AUS: Travis Head enters history book, becomes first batter to claim unique Test record in Brisbane
Mukesh Ambani's company loses Rs 52031 crore in one week after...
Viral video: Elderly man's adorable attempt to capture perfect photo of wife delights internet, WATCH
Advance tax deadline on December 15: What will happen if you miss it? Check details inside
Meet Indian man who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented flat due to....
Tesla's Optimus robot replicates stumbling like a human, video triggers hilarious reactions: ‘Looks like drunk…’
Honey Singh, Jazzy B surprise fans at AP Dhillon's concert in Delhi, join him on stage, watch viral video
'That Jhumka drop...': Woman's graceful dance on 'Manwa Lage' steals hearts online, WATCH viral video
‘Finally divorced’: Woman uses mehndi design to share painful journey of failed marriage, watch viral video
‘Chopra Bhabhi…’: Audience cheers up Raghav Chadha in hilarious way during friendly cricket, WATCH viral video
Delhi assembly polls: AAP releases 4th list of 38 candidates, Arvind Kejriwal to contest from...
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 12 Shiv Sena MLAs to take oath as ministers today
Wamiqa Gabbi reveals real meaning of her name, Varun Dhawan's hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer, Australia 405/7 at stumps
Will flight tickets at Noida's Jewar Airport be cheaper than Delhi's IGI? Check details here
Viral video: Little girl asks Alexa for a 'gaali', gets THIS as response, watch
DNA Explainer: What is 'One Nation, One Election' bill? Here's how it will change the way polls are conducted in India
Vikrant Massey says PM Modi got teary-eyed while watching The Sabarmati Report: 'Iss baat se tasalli...'
New year gift to farmers from RBI, raises collateral-free loan limit, will be effective from...
'I wish I could but...': 'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow channelises her inner 'Pheobe Buffay' in viral video, WATCH
Why does Vinod Kambli receive only half the pension that Yuvraj Singh does? A 30-year-old mistake has cost him dearly
'If I hadn't mentioned..': Taapsee Pannu reveals real marriage date, awaits first wedding anniversary
Rajya Sabha Chairman XI vs Lok Sabha Speaker XI: Parliamentarians face off at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium; Watch
Amid Donald Trump's deportation plan of 18000 Indians, Elon Musk reacts to Indian-origin CEO's citizenship status
Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail link update: Final track work completed, Vande Bharat to begin in...
Who is Devin Nunes? Truth Social CEO, now appointed by Donald Trump to lead White House intelligence advisory board
Delhi-NCR update: Air quality continues to be in 'poor' category with AQI 246
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Travis Head hits ton, India seek weather for breakthrough
Chaayos under fire: Singapore envoy slams cafe's 'tasteless chai', company's CEO respond
Mismatched Season 3 X review: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Kohli's show disappoints netizen; 'ending makes no sense..'
What are 'Baby IIMs'? Know their admission process, fees, placement and more
Pushpa 2: Injured 8-year-old child on ventilator after theatre stampede tragedy, says hospital
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah shines; Smith, Head continue to frustrate
Diljit Dosanjh says 'jhukega nahi saala' at Chandigarh concert, praises Allu Arjun's film amid Pushpa 2 controversy
Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife, her mother, brother arrested in abetment to suicide case
US establishes direct contact with Syrian rebel group which seized power, confirms Blinken
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran gives him reality check, questions his friendship with Karan Veer Mehra
'Do Mongrels Simply Purr?': Sunil Gavaskar slams Aussie crowd booing Mohammed Siraj, says...
Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'India's hanuman'; netizens react 'can't believe Bollywood...'
Neetu Kapoor gets emotional, misses Rishi Kapoor as she poses with Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima
Meet Ira Bindra, Mukesh Ambani's new HR leader, youngest member of executive committee of RIL to work with Isha, Akash
Mango founder Isak Andic, 71, dies in accident
Diljit Dosanjh praises Chess World Champion D. Gukesh, dedicates his Chandigarh concert to him: Watch
Not Delhi, Mumbai, but this Indian state recorded the highest number of road accidents
'Stick to shorter formats': Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar's shocking advice to star Indian cricketer
World’s longest car features helipad, swimming pool, mini-golf course, can seat more than…
Meet man who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…
Meet man, who failed to clear SSB written test 16 times, finally aced UPSC exam through...
Vande Bharat to run on this route soon, will be big boost for passengers; check details
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Namak' will make you go wow, watch
Viral video: Pune woman's emotional farewell to parrot captures hearts online, WATCH
Utkarsh Sharma on Vanvass, reveals they had doubts for Gadar 2: 'People suggested to make standalone film' | Exclusive
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection Day 10: Allu Arjun races for Rs 1200 crores, earns Rs 60 crore on 2nd Saturday
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens emotional note after Allu Arjun reunites with wife Sneha Reddy, kids: 'I am not...'
PV Sindhu ditches maximilism, stuns in beautiful maxi dress for her engagement with Venkat Datta
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang tells Salman Khan 'I like' Karan Veer Mehra, admits 'it's complicated'
'ICC giving lollipop...': Former Pakistan star issues warning to PCB regarding Champions Trophy deal
Kangana Ranaut attacks Bollywood again, says Hindi actors can't do Pushpa 2: 'Inko chaiye six packs, babes, injections'
PM Modi slams Congress over Emergency, says, 'this sin on forehead of...'
'Not part of this circus anymore': Five-time champion Magnus Carlsen rules out chess title clash with D Gukesh
'It's like a dream': Thousands of people gather Umayyad Square in Damascus to mark a momentous week
Who is Seema Singh? Woman who bought Rs 185 crore penthouse in Mumbai's Worli, her business is...
Anil Ambani-led-Reliance Power forms new arm for renewable energy business: What it said on new CEO, COO appointment?
Rohman Shawl was 'numb' when Sushmita Sen got heart attack, reveals how it impacted their relationship: 'Mujhse bhi..'
Switzerland withdraws MFN status for India, cites Nestle verdict; here's what it means for Indian businesses
Vinod Kambli reacts to Kapil Dev’s offer of helping him, says, ‘I have no…’
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2? Check revised match timings
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's BIG decision, appoints this woman as Group President for...
IPL 2025: Will Rajat Patidar become next RCB captain instead of Virat Kohli?
Meet Kanchan Joshi, Deepinder Goyal's first wife, a Mathematics professor, she met Zomato CEO in...
Farmer leader announces 'Tractor March', 'Rail Roko' in Punjab on...
Saira Banu remembers Raj Kapoor on his centenary, reveals if he was Dilip Kumar's rival: 'beyond glitz and glamour..'
'Ye bhi gayi': Anurag Kashyap becomes emotional, pens heartfelt note on daughter Aaliyah's wedding with Shane Gregoire
THIS Indian Royal Family lives in palace which is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, has assets worth over Rs...
Pakadwa Vivah: Man kidnapped, forced to marry women at gunpoint after..., know story here
'Bad choice': Former Australia star slams Rohit Sharma for toss decision, backs hosts to win Gabba Test
Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in vintage white Sabyasachi saree at Raj Kapoor 100th birth anniversary
WPL Auction 2025 Live Streaming: When, where to watch Women's Premier League auction live on TV and online?
‘I want to become youngest world chess champion’: D Gukesh’s old video goes viral - watch
RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra pursued BTech from IIT Kanpur, then went to Princeton University, became IAS officer in...
Watch: Kane Williamson kicks ball onto stumps in bizarre dismissal against England in 3rd Test
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks lethal in kurta-set by Pakistani designer at Raj Kapoor 100th birth anniversary
Delhi Police traces student behind bomb threat email to Paschim Vihar school
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second cricketer in the world after Sachin Tendulkar to...
Video of adorable tiger cub melts hearts while enjoying a hand-fed meal, WATCH
Nayanthara explains why she 'sacrificed' career while dating Prabhu Deva: 'I have to compromise if...'
Jyotiraditya Scindia's BIG announcement, claims BSNL set for recovery, 5G launch expected by...
After Imad Wasim, Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy hero announces retirement from international cricket
68-year-old man gets scammed for Rs 1.94 crore after fake police WhatsApp call
Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir, Karisma, Alia, Randhir, Neetu: How Kapoor family celebrated Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary
'Jaise Eklavya ka angootha kata, waise hi aap...': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre amid Adani row
South Korean Parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol amid martial law controversy
'Myntra is such a scam': Woman alleges online shopping app of running scam, claims 'they hide original products and...'
Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Tollywood stars give Allu Arjun a heartfelt hug after Pushpa 2 star steps out of jail
IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane highlights: Heavy rain forces early stumps on Day 1, Australia 28/0
'I know how you love...': Samanta calls Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala 'most dignified couple' in viral post
SHOCKING! Allu Arjun fan attempts suicide as he demands actor's release outside Chanchalguda Jail, watch
'Iss par kya troll karenge aap': 'Bal Sant' Abhinav Arora responds to critics in hilarious way, WATCH viral video