Heavier higher longer and speedier is our main motto RK Jain MD DFCCIL

Speaking exclusively to the ANI, RK Jain, Managing Director of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) informed that DFC is about 30,300 km long. The Eastern Corridor is about 1,800 km, which is from Ludhiana to Dankuni via Dadri. The Western Corridor is about 1,500 km from Mumbai to Delhi. Our work on both is going on. These corridors are passing through a total of nine states and more than 72 districts. The challenge is at every stage as it is a new alignment. At many places, it is along with the railway, while at other places, it is away from the railway. There is complete land acquisition, along with all the railway gates and railway crossings, they have to be removed from ARB or RUB. We have used the world's latest technology so that the track being built is such that it can run trains which are heavier, higher, longer and speedier etc. At present, a 700-meter-long train runs on the railway, and a one-and-a-half-km long train will run on DFC. At present, trains run with a load of up to 5,000 tonnes in the railways, trains will run with a load of 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes in DFC. Railways generally run single-stack containers whereas on DFC, full double-stack containers will run and the speed of trains on DFC will also be higher. That's why I said that heavier, higher, longer and speedier is our main motto. Our aim is to run 120 trains per day and per direction. After the completion of DFC, we will be able to off-load 3 lakh trucks of 20 tonnes per day on Indian roads. With this, we will be able to stop pollution and also get their transportation done easily.