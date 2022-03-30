Heatwave will continue over Central India, Maharashtra for next 5 days: IMD

According to the IMD, heatwave will continue over Central India and Maharashtra for the next five days. Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist, RK Jenamani said that heatwave will continue over Central India and Maharashtra for next 5 days. “The temperature may reach 40 degrees Celcius today in Delhi. Heatwave will continue on Mar 31 also, then on April 01-02, there will be a slight fall in temperature. Heatwave will continue over Central India and Maharashtra for next 5 days,” said RK Jenamani. “There is no chance of rainfall for the next 7-10 days over Delhi, Rajasthan, Central India, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh. Only some rainfall will occur over Kerala, parts of Karnataka and the Northeast,” said RK Jenamani.