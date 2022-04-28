Search icon
Heatwave Warning: IMD issues orange alert for 5 Indian states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced heat wave warning for at least five states. The heat wave warning has been announced for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha.

