Heaters installed outside enclosures of animals in Lucknow Zoo

Lucknow Zoo installed heaters outside enclosures of tigers and python as cold wave intensified in Uttar Pradesh. The Zoo administration is providing more nutrition-rich food to the animals. Heaters were kept outside their cages in order to keep the temperature normal for the cold-blooded animals. Speaking to ANI, Lucknow Zoo Deputy Director Utkarsh Shukla said, “As winter sets in, we start giving more nutrition-rich food to animals and make arrangements for them to cope up with the cold weather.”