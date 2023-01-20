Heart patients can reduce anxiety depression through talking therapies Study

The findings of a new study have revealed that group therapy relieves psychological distress, improves the quality of life and results in fewer readmissions for heart problems. The study was published today in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Previous programmes for addressing psychological issues in heart patients were lengthy and were delivered to individuals by a therapist or psychologist -- making them difficult to use in real life. This study examined the effect of five group sessions of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), conducted by nurses as an add-on to usual cardiac rehabilitation, on symptoms of anxiety and depression. Cardiac rehabilitation was delivered over 8 weeks, with two 90-minute group sessions per week. The sessions included exercise, medication adjustment, and education on diet, smoking, physical activity, body weight, blood sugar, blood pressure, blood lipids, and psychological issues.