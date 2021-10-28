Health was never linked to development Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while attending the inaugural session of CII's Asia Health 2021 on 'transforming healthcare for better tomorrow' said, “You would've seen that health was never linked to development in the country. Health meant only treatment, it was reflected in budget and government policies. You can see the direction in which PM Modi started working - Preventive care can also be a part of healthcare. We have 'Khelo India', PM said playing can keep people mentally and physically fit. The PM also emphasised Yoga. All these are important as preventive care.”