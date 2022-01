Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reaches EC office to brief officials on COVID-19 situation

Ahead of elections in five States amid rising COVID cases across the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 06 reached Election Commission office to brief officials on COVID-19 situation in the country. India reported 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours.