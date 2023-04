Health Ministry Issues Caution as New Covid Variant Sparks Surge, Accounts For 60% Of New Cases

The new Covid variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in increase in hospitalisations but people need to remain vigilant, according to a top Union Health Ministry official. The strain has been isolated in the laboratory and a study has also been done on it, he added. "But even then, there is a need to remain vigilant," the official said.