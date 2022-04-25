Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chairs World Malaria Day programme in Delhi

On the occasion of World Malaria Day, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on April 25 chaired an event at National Centre for Vector-Borne Diseases Control in New Delhi. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, and WHO Representative to India Dr Roderico H Ofrin were also present at the event. “In line with WHO Global Malaria Technical Strategy, India developed a national framework for malaria elimination to achieve zero cases by 2027 and eliminate malaria by 2030,” said Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO representative to India.